Actor William Levy arrested in Florida for disorderly intoxication and trespassing

Cuban-American actor William Levy was arrested on Monday (April 14) in Weston, Florida, on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to public records from the Broward County jail, CBS News reported. The 44-year-old actor was booked into the Broward Main Jail and remains in custody as of Tuesday.
Jail records show the following pending charges:
No bond amount has been set for either charge.
The arrest was carried out by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, but specific circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed. Authorities are yet to release a report or provide insight into what led to Levy’s detention.
Levy is currently awaiting trial at the Broward Main Jail. As of Tuesday:
William Levy rose to fame through popular Spanish-language telenovelas like Cuidado con el ángel and Sortilegio. He recently gained renewed international attention with his lead role in Café con aroma de mujer, which aired globally on streaming platforms.
In addition to his work in Latin television, Levy has appeared in English-language films and series, including Addicted and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. He also participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2012, finishing in third place.