Konkona Sensharma, Amol Parashar make first public appearance amid dating rumours

Actors Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar were spotted together at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay on Wednesday night, 14 May — marking what seems to be their first public appearance as a couple.

The series is currently streaming on Prime Video. Along with Amol, the show also features Vinay Pathak, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles.

Konkona-Amol's first public outing together Konkona Sensharma turned heads in a sharp grey pantsuit, complemented by a black clutch, a watch, and statement earrings. Amol, meanwhile, kept things effortlessly stylish in a classic blue pinstripe suit.

Speculation about their relationship had been brewing for some time, and was seemingly confirmed when Konkona’s former husband, actor Ranvir Shorey, responded to a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). A user had written, “Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar,” to which Ranvir simply replied, “I agree.” The brief but pointed response added fuel to the dating rumours.

Konkona and Amol previously appeared together in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, where their on-screen chemistry was well received.

On the work front, Amol Parashar recently featured in Gram Chikitsalay, directed by Deepak Kumar Sharma. Konkona Sensharma is gearing up for her next project, Metro In Dino, a spiritual successor to Anurag Basu’s Life In A... Metro.

The anthology film explores the lives of contemporary couples across four heartwarming stories, and features a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.