Actor-singer Rishabh Tandon passes away due to heart attack - Who was he?

Actor-singer Rishabh Tandon passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack in Delhi on Wednesday, October 22. He was 35.

He and his wife had returned to the capital city from Mumbai to celebrate Diwali with his family.

The singer-actor's close friend confirmed the news to several media outlets. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also reported that Rishabh had travelled to the city to meet his family when the incident occurred.

The family is currently awaiting the arrival of relatives to conduct the final rites. They have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Who was Rishabh Tandon? Rishabh Tandon was a Mumbai-based singer, composer, and actor. In his Instagram bio, Rishabh described himself as a believer, “possessed by the energies of Shiva”.

He was known for songs such as ‘Rashna: The Ray of Light’, ‘Faqeer- Living Limitless’, and ‘Ishq Fakeerana’. His last release, ‘Ishq Fakeerana - Meri Ishq ki Kahani’, came out on Valentine's Day 2025 and received over 21 lakh views on YouTube.

The singer-producer was working on several unreleased songs at the time of his untimely passing. In one of his Instagram posts, he said, “Each lyrics I expressed carries a piece of the pain I never had the courage to Live through but yet hurdled out of Music isn’t an escape, it’s how I survive the noise of a world that never listened to a Voice, not even their own.”

During his career, Rishabh made headlines for a rumoured relationship with actress Sara Khan.

Rishabh Tandon's viral ‘karwachauth’ post: Rishabh Tandon was married to Olesya Nedobegova, a Russian national.

On 10 October 2025, Olesya shared a series of pictures with Rishabh on Instagram for Karwachauth. The post garnered a significant amount of attention on social media as fans flooded the comment section.

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Rishabh shared that Olesya worked as the line producer of his digital series in Uzbekistan. However, he said, their first real meeting happened by chance.

The singer revealed that although he didn't talk to Olesya directly that day, coincidentally, they met on the day he was leaving Uzbekistan.

