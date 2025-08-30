Actress Anjali Raghav BREAKS silence after actor Pawan Singh touches her 'inappropriately', quits Bhojpuri industry

Haryanvi actress and singer Anjali Raghav, who recently collaborated with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh for the song Saiya Seva Kare, has announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri industry. This comes after a viral video from a promotional event in Lucknow showed Pawan Singh allegedly touching her waist on stage, a moment that sparked outrage online.

Also Read | Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh touches actress Anjali Raghav on camera

Anjali, who is best known for her popular Haryanvi music videos, shared a series of videos on Saturday condemning Pawan Singh’s behaviour. She revealed that she had been deeply disturbed for the past two days and had been receiving constant messages questioning why she did not react immediately. Addressing the criticism and memes suggesting she “enjoyed” the incident because she was seen smiling, Anjali clarified:

“Kuch log keh rahe hain ki main hass rahi thi, maze le rahi thi. Kya public mein koi mujhe touch karega toh mujhe khushi hogi? Yeh bilkul galat hai.”

The actress explained that during the event, Pawan Singh had pointed at her waist and claimed something was stuck there. Believing it could be a tag from her new saree or blouse, she laughed it off. However, after the event, a team member confirmed there was nothing there, leaving her shocked and upset.

Also Read | Bihar news: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh expelled from BJP

Anjali further revealed that she refrained from reacting immediately because the crowd at the event was dominated by Pawan Singh’s fan base in Lucknow. “Agar maine uss waqt kuch bola hota, kya wo log mera saath dete?” she asked.

Condemning the incident, Anjali stated that no girl should ever be touched without consent and called the act “completely wrong.” She added that had the incident happened in Haryana, she would not have needed to respond at all because the audience would have taken a stand themselves.

Also Read | PM Modi welcomed in Trinidad and Tobago with Bhojpuri Chautaal | Watch

Concluding her statement, Anjali announced that she will not be working in the Bhojpuri industry anymore. “Main bilkul bhi support nahi karti kisi bhi ladki ko bina uske permission ke touch karna. Yeh galat hai. Is wajah se main ab Bhojpuri industry mein kaam nahi karungi. Main apni family ke saath rehna chahti hoon aur naye projects explore karna chahti hoon,” she said.