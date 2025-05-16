Actress Dipika Kakar has a liver tumour as big as a tennis ball; check husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s message to fans

‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame television actress Dipika Kakar has a liver tumour as big as a tennis ball, shared her husband Shoaib Ibrahim in his latest YouTube vlog. The Ajooni actor said that Dipika will undergo an operation for it soon.

Shoaib said Dipika, last seen on Celebrity MasterChef India, has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. However, he added that none of her bloodwork has revealed any signs of cancer yet.

Here's what we know about Dipika Kakar's cancer so far: In the vlog, the actor said they had initially dismissed Dipika's stomach aches as acidity. However, after the aches became more frequent and severe, they consulted a family doctor.

“When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach, and initially, we thought it was due to acidity, and she treated it thinking it was an acidity-related issue. But when the pain did not go away, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done,” Shoaib said.

He added that the actress was on antibiotics till May 5, but her pain had returned soon. “Meanwhile, the blood test reports came, which indicated that she had an infection in her body.”

This time, Shoaib said, the doctor asked the couple to get a CT scan. “It showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size, like a tennis ball.”

“It was very shocking for us,” he said, adding that Dipika was admitted to the hospital for three days.

‘Not cancer, yet’ Shoaib shared that although the CT scan showed a tumour, it wasn't clear if it was cancerous too. He said the actress has undergone several tests, including another CT scan, sonography, and bloodwork to determine if the tumour is cancerous.

“Thankfully, none of the results so far have shown any signs of cancer, although a few more tests are still pending,” he said.

“So far, no cancerous cells have been found, but a few tests are still pending to confirm everything. One crucial blood test report is expected to arrive tomorrow, which they are anxiously waiting for,” he added.

‘Operation necessary’ Shoaib told his fans that the tumour cannot be treated without surgery, and therefore, Dipika will have to undergo an operation soon to remove it from her body.

He also shared that the doctors have suggested Dipika remain hospitalised. However, the couple decided that the actress would be more comfortable at home due to the peaceful environment.

Dipika is scheduled to consult a liver specialist on Friday, May 16, to discuss the next steps in her treatment.

