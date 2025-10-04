Actress Sandhya Shantaram passes away at 87, was known for iconic roles in Hindi and Marathi films including Pinjra

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran actress of both Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, October 4. She is known for her iconic roles in movies like Pinjra and Navrang.

Sandhya was celebrated for her acting and dancing skills, which left a lasting impression on audiences. She rose to prominence with legendary filmmaker V Shantaram's movies in the 1950s and 60s.

The filmmaker later married her in 1956.

About Sandhya Shantaram Sandhya Shantaram's most remembered works were Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje in 1955, which highlighted classical dance on the big screen. In 1957, she delivered a National Award-winning performance in Do Aankhein Barah Haath, a film that remains a benchmark in Indian cinema.

Sandhya played a pivotal role in Navrang in 1959. Her performance in the movie stood out for its innovation, music and visuals.

The songs of these movies, such as “Jhanak Jhanak Tori Payal Baje Payaliya” and “Nain So Nain Nahin Milao,” became widely popular, cementing Sandhya's position as one of the most successful actresses of her time.

Her performance in the song “Jaa Re Hat Natkhat” went on to become a cult classic in the music industry and remains a superhit even 6 decades after its release.

In 1972, Sandhya's performance in the Marathi movie Pinjra was deemed iconic. The movie was noted for its exploration of social themes, and its songs, such as “Mala Laagli Kunachi Uchki”, resonated with the audience.

Sandhya Shantaram dies: Condolence pours in Maharashtra IT Minister Ashish Shelar shared the news of Sandhya Shantaram's demise in a post on X and said that the veteran actress left a distinct impression on the audience's minds with her unparalleled acting and dance skills

“Heartfelt Tribute! The news of the passing of Sandhya Shantaram ji, the renowned actress from the film 'Pinjra', is extremely heartbreaking. In the Marathi and Hindi film industries, she left a distinct impression on the audience's minds with her unparalleled acting and dance skills. Her immortal roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', and especially in the film 'Pincjra' will forever remain etched in the hearts of the audience. May God grant eternal peace to her soul!” he wrote in Marathi.

The Minister also went to Sandhya's home to pay their respect to the mortal remains. “We paid our respects to the mortal remains of the renowned actress Smt. Sandhya Shantaram. May her soul attain eternal peace, this is the prayer at the feet of the Lord,” he said.