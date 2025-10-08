Actress Sara Khan's emotional post goes viral after getting married to Krish Pathak: ‘Two faiths. One Script…’

TV actors Krish Pathak and Sara Khan are officially married now! The couple share a glimpse of their intimate court marriage ceremony on October 6 in a heartfelt Instagram post, pouring their love in words and pictures.

The couple reportedly met on a dating app and got married under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.

The couple had been dating for a year prior to signing the official bond, promising a lifetime, and shared that the traditional celebrations of their new life would take place in December.

‘Two faiths. One Script…’ “Sealed Together. Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love. The signatures are sealed,” Sara wrote in her Instagram post.

She also shared that the traditional marriage ceremony, which will include both faiths, will take place in December. “‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak ,the vows await this DECEMBER - Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever.”

Seeking blessings from her followers, Sara said, “Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot.” “So give us your blessing as this union is for all,” she added.

Krish, known for his roles in shows like P.O.W.: Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, is also the son of actor Sunil Lahiri, who is best known for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

While Sara has a more expansive resume to boast – she is known for her roles in shows like Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, Ram Milaayi Jodi, several music videos, and TV series.

‘Love story fit for Gen-Z’: Sara Khan In an interview with The Times of India, Sara shared that she felt like Krish’s wife the moment they started living together, but she was still very excited when they registered their marriage. She also shared that Krish is everything she wanted in a partner.

Sara said that their connection feels like it transcends just one lifetime, but their love story was very modern — fit for ‘Gen-Z’.