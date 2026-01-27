'Acts like these are punishable': Mumbai Metro authorities call out Varun Dhawan for performing pull-ups inside a metro coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Mumbai Metro authorities called out actor Varun Dhawan for performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach, following the success of his recently released film 'Border 2.'

Taking to their X handle on Monday, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) described the stunt as a "punishable act under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002."

Sharing a video of Dhawan performing pull-ups inside the metro with fans, MMMOCL wrote, "This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, Varun Dhawan- Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro. We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros, but those grab handles are not for hanging. Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan recently expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response of his fans towards his latest movie 'Border 2' in which he has played the role of an Indian Army soldier.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a photo of Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol, who were seen taking a selfie with the fans standing beside them. Hundreds of fans appeared to be flashing lights from their phones, making the moment extremely special for the actors.

Considering the film to be one of the milestones of his career, Varun Dhawan extended his heartfelt "thanks" towards the makers who provided him the opportunity to star in 'Border 2' and fans who appreciated his performance in the film.

Border 2, released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.