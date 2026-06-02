Conspiracy director calls late star Val Kilmer ‘worst human being I’ve ever known’ in deleted posts

Director Adam Marcus has sparked controversy with a series of social media posts targeting the late Val Kilmer, reviving decades-old debate about the acclaimed actor’s conduct on film sets.

Director Adam Marcus calls Val Kilmer ‘worst human being' he’s ever known Marcus, 58, reflected on his experience directing Kilmer in the 2008 action thriller Conspiracy in posts shared on Threads on 31 May. The filmmaker posted a photograph from the production and accompanied it with a sharply worded caption.

“#MicroIntellectMonday to that time when I directed that guy. The guy who played Iceman and Doc Holiday. You know the one,” Marcus wrote, according to reports. “Here’s me and the Putz working it out on the set of Conspiracy. So yeah, that happened.”

The comments quickly attracted attention because they came more than a year after Kilmer’s death. The actor, best known for performances in Top Gun, Tombstone, The Doors and Batman Forever, died from pneumonia on 1 April 2025 at the age of 65, bringing an end to a career that spanned more than four decades.

Marcus did not stop with his initial remarks. Addressing those who might object to criticism of a deceased actor, he intensified his attack.

“And to any of you rolling your eyes because of the whole ‘don’t speak ill of the dead bulls---,’ f--- that,” he said. “[If] this guy did one-tenth of what he did on my set today, he would have been cancelled in a blink.”

He concluded with an even more severe assessment, writing: “Worst human being I’ve ever known… and that is really saying something.”

The posts have since been deleted, but their circulation online has renewed scrutiny of Kilmer’s complicated professional reputation.

However, this is not the first time a director has spoken about Kilmer's on set behaviours.

Following the release of Batman Forever in 1995, director Joel Schumacher famously characterised Kilmer as “childish and impossible” and a “psychologically disturbed human being” during a 1996 interview. Director John Frankenheimer was similarly critical after collaborating with Kilmer on The Island of Dr. Moreau, later stating he would not work with the actor again.

Kilmer, however, addressed such criticism during his lifetime. In a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, he acknowledged aspects of his behaviour while disputing some of the claims made against him.

“I’ve been careless about how I viewed my business. But I trust that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie,” Kilmer said. “Frankenheimer, bless him, he passed on, but he had a history of being mean about people.”

“I have behaved poorly. I have behaved bravely. I have behaved bizarrely to some,” said Kilmer. “I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed. And I am blessed.”

Kilmer died on 1 April 2025 at the age of 65 from pneumonia, according to his family. His death came after years of health challenges stemming from a throat cancer diagnosis in 2014, which led to extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a tracheotomy that permanently affected his voice.