Adam Sandler’s tour brings '90s nostalgia with Vanilla Ice, Kevin James, and tribute to Chris Farley

Adam Sandler is taking fans on a trip down memory lane with his 'You're My Best Friend' Tour, which kicked off in Florida over the weekend of September 5–7. The comedian, known for his iconic roles in ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘Grown Ups’, delighted audiences in Jacksonville, Tampa, and Miami with surprise guests and throwbacks to the '80s and '90s.

Sandler was joined on stage by close friend and longtime co-star Kevin James, as well as rapper Vanilla Ice, in a celebration of old-school pop culture and comedy.

One of the standout moments came when Sandler began strumming the unmistakable intro to ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ the 1990 hit that defined a generation. Fans erupted with excitement as Vanilla Ice himself appeared to perform the track.

“Everybody is officially a teenager right now!” Vanilla Ice shouted. “We’re back in the ’90s right now.”

With the crowd “fired up,” James joined the stage wearing a backwards cap, dancing energetically and giving “his knees quite the workout.” He was soon joined by Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a nod to Vanilla Ice’s 1991 hit “Ninja Rap.”

The Miami crowd was treated to a comedic sketch between Sandler and James. In the bit, James pretended to be upset about missing his friend and ended up buying a ticket to attend the show.

This playful routine led into a musical duet about their friendship. James’ attempt at singing was less than impressive — something Sandler turned into a running joke throughout the performance.

The show wasn’t all laughs, though. Sandler also delivered a heartfelt tribute to his late Saturday Night Live and Grown Ups co-star Chris Farley, who passed away in 1997. The song, which he has performed at various events over the years, remains a touching reminder of their friendship and Farley's legacy in comedy.