Adam Sandler pays touching tribute to Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2, six years after actor's death

Six years after the tragic passing of actor Cameron Boyce, Adam Sandler has paid quiet tribute to his former co-star in his latest film, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, which released on July 25.

The heartfelt nod was spotted by fans who noticed Boyce briefly appearing on a television screen in the background of a scene set at a check-in booth.

Cameron Boyce's Tribute In 'Happy Gilmore 2' The fleeting clip, believed to be footage from Boyce’s Disney Channel show ‘Jessie’, appears to be a subtle homage to the young actor, who played Sandler’s son in the ‘Grown Ups’ franchise.

Although not publicly announced or confirmed by the production team, the moment did not go unnoticed by fans. Social media was quick to react, with one user posting: “Adam Sandler subtly including Cameron Boyce in this scene from #HappyGilmore2 hits different (sic).” Another wrote, “Excuse me while I sob (sic),” echoing the emotional resonance the scene had for many viewers.

When Adam Sandler Paid Tribute To Cameron In Another Film This isn’t the first time Sandler has honoured Boyce’s memory. In 2020, his Netflix comedy ‘Hubie Halloween’ concluded with a heartfelt message: “In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE,” accompanied by a photograph of the actor.

The tribute praised Boyce as “one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew.”

What Happened to Cameron Boyce? Cameron Boyce died in July 2019 at just 20 years old due to a seizure caused by an ongoing medical condition.

The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood and his fan base. Sandler, then 52, shared a moving tribute on X (formerly Twitter), describing Boyce as “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny… Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around (sic).”