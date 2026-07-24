Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: A fun, relevant school drama that sometimes feels longer than it is

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is an easygoing, often funny school drama that finds its strength in its characters, timely themes and the wonderfully chaotic dynamic between its teachers and students. But despite its seven-episode format, the series occasionally feels stretched.

Spoilers ahead There is something instantly familiar about Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Set in a struggling government school, the series follows a group of teachers and students navigating the everyday absurdities, frustrations and small victories of an education system that is often asked to do too much with too little.

Created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena and directed by Himank Gaur, the seven-episode series brings together Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh and Prasanna Bisht in a comedy-drama that is at its best when it simply allows its characters to exist in the same room.

I found myself enjoying the show most during its quieter, more character-driven moments. The teachers have distinct personalities, the students are not merely there to deliver punchlines, and the relationship between the two groups gives the series its most entertaining energy.

There is a particular rhythm to the way the teachers deal with their students — sometimes with exasperation, sometimes with affection and often with a complete lack of control — that reminded me of Abbott Elementary.

The comparison is not exact, but the resemblance is difficult to ignore. Like the American sitcom, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya understands that a school can be an inherently funny setting because it brings together people from completely different worlds. The teachers have their own insecurities, ambitions and personal problems, while the students are often far more perceptive than the adults expect them to be. The humour comes from the gap between what teachers think they are communicating and what students actually hear.

That dynamic works particularly well because the children are genuinely good. The young actors bring an energy that keeps the classroom scenes alive, and they do not feel like props in an adult story. Their characters have their own opinions, anxieties and personalities. Some of the show's most effective moments come from the way the children respond to the adults around them — sometimes with innocence, sometimes with surprising bluntness.

The series also deserves credit for the subjects it chooses to address. It moves through themes including education inequality, class, corruption, parental expectations, the pressures faced by teachers and the many ways in which children are categorised before they are even given a chance to prove themselves. These are not new subjects, but they remain relevant, particularly in a story about a government school and the communities it serves.

What I appreciated is that the show does not treat education as a simple problem with a simple solution. The teachers are not presented as flawless saviours, and the students are not reduced to victims waiting to be rescued. The school is messy because the people inside it are messy. There are institutional problems, but there are also personal failures, compromises and prejudices. The series occasionally simplifies these issues for the sake of comedy, but its underlying concerns remain clear.

Kay Kay Menon is, unsurprisingly, one of the show's biggest strengths. He brings a natural authority to the role while also allowing the character to be flawed and occasionally ridiculous. There is a certain pleasure in watching an actor so associated with intense dramatic roles settle into the rhythms of a lighter show without losing his screen presence.

The supporting cast also contributes strongly to the series. Naveen Kasturia brings his familiar warmth and awkwardness, while Abhimanyu Singh gets an opportunity to move away from the intimidating roles audiences often associate with him. Prasanna Bisht is particularly effective as a teacher trying to find her footing in an environment that does not always match the idealistic reasons she entered the profession.

Archana Puran Singh, meanwhile, adds a different kind of energy to the ensemble. Her presence brings an added layer of comic conflict to the school, particularly as the teachers attempt to navigate the influence of people outside the classroom.

My biggest issue with Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is its pacing. The show is not necessarily difficult to watch, but there were several points where I felt the story could have moved faster. Some episodes seem to take a relatively straightforward idea and stretch it across more time than necessary. The result is a series that is fun but can occasionally feel surprisingly long.

That is also where the show's episodic structure becomes a slight weakness. The central characters are interesting enough to sustain the series, but not every storyline has the same strength. Some themes are handled with real thought, while others feel as though they have been introduced primarily to create a comic situation before being resolved.

Still, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya works because it has an appealing warmth. Even when it becomes predictable, there is an evident affection for the world it has created. The series understands that schools are not simply institutions; they are places where personalities clash, friendships develop, egos are bruised and people occasionally learn something that has nothing to do with the lesson plan.

I would have preferred a tighter show, but I still found enough to enjoy here. The children are a genuine highlight, the teacher-student dynamic gives the series its personality, and the issues it raises remain relevant.