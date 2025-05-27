THIS actress quit high-paying job, faced flop debut, married son of Asia’s richest banker and left Bollywood

Mumbai, the city of dreams, draws thousands each year, hoping to turn their acting aspirations into reality. Bollywood has welcomed all, bid farewell to many, and held on to a few. One of them is the actress who was once Miss India.

She left a high-paying corporate job and joined showbiz, but unfortunately gained only a little success in Bollywood.

Aditi Arya Kotak We are talking about actor Aditi Arya Kotak.

Aditi presented India at Miss World 2015, after she was crowned Femina Miss India World 2015.

Who is Aditi Arya Kotak Hailing from Chandigarh, Aditi Arya Kotak completed her studies at Amity International School before receiving her degree in Business Administration from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. She also holds an MBA degree from Yale School of Management.

For joining the industry, she gave up on her high-paying job at one of the big four accounting firms, Ernst & Young.

Aditi Arya Kotak's film career Just like many actresses in the film industry, Aditi made her acting debut in 2016 with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s film Ism, entering Tollywood opposite Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film was a success which further paved her way towards her Kannada debut.

She starred in her first Kannada film, Kurukshetra, and later in her first Hindi web series, Tantra by Vikram Bhatt.

Unfortunately, her Bollywood didn’t turn out the way she had hoped.

She was scheduled to make her big Bollywood debut with filmmaker Kabir Khan's much-hyped 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

In the film, Aditi Arya Kotak essayed the role of Saqib Saleem's on-screen wife, Inderjit Bhardwaj.

The promising film failed to live up to the expectations of critics and viewers; it was a big flop at the box office.

The Livemint review of 83 mentioned “83 puts a hat on a hat on a hat, then wraps them in Ranveer Singh’s fur coat. Every scene comes with four layers of good cheer. Even when India is losing, someone’s always on hand with a wisecrack or a malapropism or encouragement for the future. If all else fails, there’s Pritam’s music to hit you over the head with. This much we knew: Kabir Khan was never going to make a restrained film on India’s first World Cup win. 83 recalls his Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) not only in its sweetness and maximality but also its maddening simplicity.”

Aditi Arya Kotak marries Uday Kotak's son In November 2023, Aditi tied the knot to Jai Kotak, the son of Asia's richest banker Uday Kotak. Their lavish wedding took place at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace Udaipur and Jio World Convention Centre Mumbai.

Uday is the founder and former Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

According to Forbes, Uday Kotak has a net worth of $15.1 billion ( ₹1,25,000 crore), making him the 18th richest man in India.