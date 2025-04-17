Aditi Rao Hydari calls husband Siddharth ‘personal unicorn’ in birthday post, Shibani Akhtar sends love

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has the sweetest birthday wish for her husband, actor Siddharth. As he turned a year older, Aditi took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of unseen picturesfrom their life.

Aditi Rao Hydari birthday wishes Siddharth Calling him her ‘personal unicorn', the Hiramandi actor heaped praises on the birthday boy. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love and entertainment. My favourite human, playmate, travel buddy, Animal whisperer, actor, film maker, music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food order king, cook, production genius, general genius. Never a dull second with this byoot. You deserve every blessing eternally. My Siddhu bestest.”

Several pictures show Aditi and the actor at different locations. From a black and white selfie to endearing moments from their trips, the pictures speak volumes about their chemistry. Some of them were solo pictures of Siddharth, capturing his many moods.

See post here:

Internet reacts to Aditi, Siddharth pics Soon after Aditi posted them online, fans rushed to the comment section to wish him. Among them, Shibani Akhtar commented, “Happy happy birthday Sid.” “Happy birthday u lucky boy,” added Farah Khan Kunder. Karishma Tanna sent them love with her comment.

A fan page wrote, “I waited for this post.” “Happy birthday @worldofsiddharth46 stay happy you two. Keep doing great things xoxo,” shared another fan. A user also added, “@aditiraohydari He is damm lucky to have you (sic).”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's love story was kept away from media with reports suggesting that they fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Last year, Aditi broke the internet when confirmed their engagement. She wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," alongside a charming selfie showcasing their engagement rings.

The couple tied the knot in September last year in an intimate but lavish affair. Aditi looked stunning in a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga with a Banarasi dupatta from the Sabyasachi Heritage Textile collection. Siddharth, on the other hand, matched her elegance in a Sabyasachi silk kurta and handwoven dhoti.

Talking about their wedding, Aditi previously revealed that she decided to get married after Heeramandi as there was a ‘drought.’

In a conversation with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Aditi shared, “After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar (shower) of interesting stuff and then cut to… I am like, ‘What’s going on?' It was really like a drought!”