Aditi Rao Hydari cautions public after fake WhatsaApp account uses her pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has warned her fans about someone pretending to be her on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

The 'Heeramandi' actress, on Sunday, took to her Instagram to share a statement where she informed that a few people recently brought to her notice that an unknown person was using her photos and contacting photographers for fake "photoshoots."

She wrote that, "I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about 'photoshoots'."

She also requested people to be alert and not reply to the number. Aditi wrote that if anyone notices something "odd," they should inform her team immediately.

"It isn't me. I don't reach out like this, and I don't use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team. Please be careful and don't engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you to all those who have my back and are so protective and kind," Aditi added.

Advertisement

While this incident was troubling, Aditi recently had a lighter moment. Last month, she shared pictures of herself spending a peaceful Sunday with rescued dogs. In her post, she praised the people who take care of these animals and wrote about "cuddles and squishes."

"Sundays are for cuddles and squishes (red heart emoji). More power to these incredibly inspiring humans for rescuing and looking after these furry babies. Tight slaps to evil humans who abandon them, torture them and behave like demons... @thepetcafehyd (red heart emoji) @devenshopesociety. Thank you Malli Poo and Mumsie Pie for taking me there! @mallikareddyg," she wrote.