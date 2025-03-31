Aditi Rao Hydari shares adorable picture with Siddharth as they extend festive greetings to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday shared an adorable picture with her husband Siddharth, extending festive greetings to all.

The image shows Aditi leaning on Siddharth's shoulder as they posed for a selfie.

"We dream laugh love and celebrate under the same sun moon and stars Ugadi subhakankshulu, Eid Mubarak, gudi padwacha shubhhechya," she captioned the post.

The couple, who began dating in 2021, tied the knot last year in the presence of close family and friends.

In March 2024, Aditi shared a post confirming their engagement, posting a sweet selfie with Siddharth. The two, known for keeping their relationship private, reportedly fell in love while filming *Maha Samundram* in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi will soon be in a web series titled 'O Saathi Re', which also stars Arjun Rampal, and Avinash Tiwary.

Imtiaz Ali took on the role of creator, writer and showrunner as he recently announced the project.

Excited to present the story to the world, Imtiaz in a press note said, "O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of Metropolitan life. I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash Aditi and Arjun (All Aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re."