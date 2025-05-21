Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in red saree and sindoor look at Cannes Film Festival, Siddharth reacts

Bollywood Aditi Rao Hydari made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with her elegant desi look. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped several glimpses of her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari's day 2 look at Cannes In the pictures, Aditi is seen rocking a red saree from Raw Mango with a sleeveless blouse. She had her hair tied in a simple bun and paired it with a minimal choker and earrings for an effortless look. She finished off her look with a red bindi and sindoor.

Sharing the pictures, the actor simply wrote in the caption: “Cannes” with a red heart emoji.

Internet reacts to Aditi Rao Hydari pics Reacting to her look, many fans and friends praised her in the comments. Among them, the most special comment arrived from Aditi's husband, actor Siddharth, who dropped red hearts and hands up emojis as he approved of her look.

A user commented, “The best and the most elegant in Cannes so far.” “Epitome Of Beauty,” added paparazzi Sneh Zala.

“I love the fact that the prominent sindoor your’e wearing is just holding this entire look (sic),” pointed out another fan. One more fan said, “Adu is wearing Sindoor for Siddhu.”

Someone else also commented, “How can a simple saree be so gorgeous on u .. amazing beauty.”

Aditi attends Cannes 2025 This is Aditi's day 2 at Cannes. Marking her attendance at the film festival, she walked the red carpet in a shimmering ombré gown, from the shelves of Rahul Mishra. The dress was from the designer’s Fall ’24 collection, which was first showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week previously.

Her ombré gown came with slick detailing, including hand embroidery, 3D design, and beadwork, which made it one-of-a-kind at the event.

She was accessorised with jewellery from Chopard and completed her look with a minimal yet dewy look.

Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramand in the role of Bibbojaan. The Netflix film featured an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Farida Jalal and more.