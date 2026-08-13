Aditya Dhar asked him not to cross the line: Dhurandhar 2 actor Suvinder Pal Vicky reveals why

Actor Suvinder Pal Vicky has opened up about working with director Aditya Dhar in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He shared an interesting insight into the filmmaker's editorial choices.

Suvinder plays a character who uses abusive language in the movie. He assumed most of his dialogue would eventually face censorship.

He jokingly suggested playing a mute character instead. This would have entirely avoided the extensive beeping throughout his scenes.

However, Aditya Dhar confidently assured him that nothing would actually be cut. This surprised Suvinder, given the intensity of his dialogue.

Believing nothing would be censored, Suvinder considered improvising further scenes. He wanted to push his character's abusive language even more.

“I thought that, since nothing would be edited, I’d improvise. But, Aditya stopped me at that moment. He said we would not include cuss words involving mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility not to hurt sentiments in films,” the actor told the publication.

“I’m lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my 100% effort,” Suvinder told HT.

Dhar emphasised responsibility even within edgy, boundary-pushing creative content. He said filmmakers must avoid unnecessarily hurting genuine audience sentiments.

Suvinder also discussed his on-screen equation with co-star Arjun Rampal. They previously worked together on the film Satluj.

He warned Rampal beforehand about his character's abusive dialogue. Rampal reportedly responded casually, encouraging him to fully commit.

“He told me, ‘It is part of life. Smash it hard on camera’," the actor said about Arjun Rampal’s suggestion.

Playing different characters Suvinder Vicky has previously played negative characters. He was the corrupt Sehtab Singh in the Netflix series CAT. Then, he was the main antagonist, Chandrabhan Singh, in Manoj Bajpayee’s action film Bhaiyya Ji. In Dhurandhar 2, he plays a menacing father who continues to bully his son, ISI’s Major Iqbal.

Suvinder reflected on portraying violence and negative characters. He discussed his contrasting roles across both recent films.

According to him, audiences today can easily differentiate between fiction and reality. Actors, he argued, must portray difficult subjects authentically.

He referred to his other film, Satluj, addressing historical events. He mentioned depicting 1984 authentically for audiences unfamiliar with the historical context.

Also Read | Dhurandhar: Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Aditya Dhar handled multiple rejections

Suvinder believes actors and directors share responsibility for accurate portrayal. This applies particularly to sensitive historical or violent subject matter.

He also addressed Satluj's piracy concerns affecting its theatrical performance. He noted pirated versions were reportedly circulating online.