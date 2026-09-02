Aditya Dhar comes out in support of Yash's Toxic amid mixed response, fans says: ‘What a beautiful moment’

Yash's Toxic may have received a mixed response, but the film has found support from an unexpected quarter. Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has publicly backed the actor amid the ongoing conversation around the film.

Dhar took to his Instagram Stories and shared a poster featuring Yash from Toxic. His message was brief, with just "Yash" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

The post quickly caught the attention of Yash's fans and was subsequently shared widely on X, where several users praised Dhar for showing support while the film faces criticism.

View full Image View full Image Aditya Dhar one-word 'Toxic' praise for Yash wins fans over ( Instagram/@adityadharfilms )

'A great filmmaker understands...' Toxic released on August 26 and has received mostly negative reviews from audiences and critics. Despite the response, the film has continued its theatrical run and has collected ₹227.06 crore net in India so far.

Dhar's Instagram Story prompted fans to highlight what they saw as a show of solidarity between filmmakers.

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One user wrote, "Aditya Dhar expressed his support to @TheNameIsYash on his insta story. Probably the first person from Bollywood coming in support when things aren’t in favour of Yash. @AdityaDharFilms Heart of Gold Man!”

Another praised Dhar's appreciation for the film, writing, “A great filmmaker understands and appreciates a great cinematic attempt better than anyone else. When a filmmaker recognizes another filmmaker’s vision, it’s a celebration of cinema itself,”

Fans call for Yash-Aditya Dhar collaboration Dhar's post also led some fans to imagine the filmmaker and Yash working together on a future project.

“#AdityaDhar has simply shown a big heart and extended his support to #YashBoss at a time when there’s a lot of negativity around him. Paid campaigns are reportedly being run against #Yash, and unfortunately, some people are attacking Yash the person instead of discussing the film,” a third user wrote.

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Another fan focused on the significance of a filmmaker publicly appreciating another actor's work, writing, “This is what you call AURA. Aditya Dhar appreciating TOXIC and Yash Boss what a beautiful moment! When filmmakers recognise the vision and madness behind a film, it hits different,”