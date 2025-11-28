Aditya Dhar leaves wife Yami Gautam emotional with heartfelt birthday wish: ‘Lucky to live this life…’

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam turned a year older on Friday. As she is celebrating her special day, her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, dedicated a post on Instagram. Calling Yautam “favourite person”, he left her emotional. Here's how she responded to his post.

Advertisement

The 'Dhurandhar' director took to his Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures. He added a heartfelt caption to the post.

Yami Gautam's birthday wish from Aditya Dhar He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Yami. You're my favorite person to talk to, laugh with, plan things with, and come home to. Thank you for being so giving, so caring, and so completely you. I'm lucky I get to live this life with you. I love you!”

Soon after he shared the post, Yami Gautam replied in the comment section. She said, “I am so emotional right now. Thank you for everything, I love you too.”

Advertisement

Celebs and fans wish Yami Gautam Meanwhile, several celebrities and fans also showered love upon the birthday girl. Among them is Arjun Rampal, who wrote, “Happy birthday Yami from one Sagittarius to another. Have a fabulous day and year.”

“Happy Birthday Yami,” added director, producer Guneet Monga.

“Happy birthday to the luckiest lady. Gbu both. U both make a lovely couple,” wrote a user.

Another added, “All my good wishes to the super talented lady!! Can't wait for Dhurandhar Sir!”

“You two are best...my fav couple,” someone else also said.

On the work front, Aditya Dhar is all set for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar. The film will hit the theatre screens on December 5. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

Advertisement

Yami Gautam, on the other hand, was recently seen in the latest film, HAQ, opposite Emraan Hashmi. Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. It was released on November 7 and received a positive response from the critics.

The Mint Lounge review of Haq reads: “There are those who might've hoped that a film about an oppressed Muslim woman and Islamic law would be the kind of Hindutva propaganda that graces our screens every few months now. Haq, written by Reshu Nath, isn't that at all-though whether it still serves to further a right-leaning political line is worth pondering. It offers an unconditionally supportive Muslim cleric in the person of Shazia's father, played by Danish Husain, to counter all the patriarchal ones opposing her claim. Even Abbas isn't shown to be an oppressive sort, just someone who uses existing rules to justify a self-serving decision. The only outright caricature is Abbas's boorish, wife-beating neighbour.”