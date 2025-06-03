Aditya Roy Kapur reveals what challenged him in Metro In Dino with Anurag Basu: 'It was a new thing for me…'

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to mark his musical debut with Anurag Basu's upcoming Metro In Dino. Talking about returning to rom-com films with the fresh narrative of Basu's film, Aditya shared what he found challenging about it. He said he found himself intrigued by the film’s attempt to blend conversations with music.

Aditya Roy Kapur on working with Anurag Basu In fact, Metro In Dino is quite special for him as it marks his reunion with Anurag Basu after their successful collaboration in Ludo.

In a statement to Filmfare, Aditya Roy Kapur said, “With Dada everything and everyday is a discovery, everyday is a fun challenge. It is unpredictable you don’t know what new idea he is gonna throw your way and that’s the most fun part of the process.

"I think with this project there is a musical element to it, one is trying to blend in music into the scene- in and out of the scene. So I think this was a new thing to try and figure out how to go from talking into singing and then back to talking. And how to kind of navigate that was challenging but also rewarding and that was a new thing for me.”

Metro...In Dino After Life in a... Metro and Ludo, Metro...In Dino is said to be the final chapter of Anurag Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema.

Metro In Dino also stars Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in the lead.

Besides acting, Aditya Roy Kapur also lent his voice to the songs in the film.

Previously, music composer Pritam revealed Aditya's musical contributions to the film songs and praised him.

He said, “Musical-based stars sing their own songs, and in this too (Metro...In Dino), the musicals that have been filmed on Adi have been sung by him. He is sounding amazing.”

"It's very special for me. I was a big fan of the first film and love the movie and feel absolutely honoured to be part of the film and you know .. as an actor so when you are shooting the songs you have this beautiful words that you have to kind of act like you are singing them but it adds so much depth to everything and the songs always kind of take the story forward and I'm looking forward to hearing all 10 ..I haven't heard all of them. But I am sure it's gonna be amazing," said Aditya at the event as well.

