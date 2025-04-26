Adnan Sami slams former Pak-minister for being called Pakistani after Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Illiterate idiot’

Singer Adnan Sami recently hit back after someone questioned his Indian citizenship. It was former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who called Adnan Pakistani indirectly and questioned whether the singer would also go back to Pakistan after India began sending back Pakistani nationals as a result of a terror attack in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir.

Adnan Sami on being called Pakistani The war of words began on X, formerly Twitter, after Hussain referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to ensure the prompt return of Pakistanis from India by 27 April.

A post highlighting the direction read: “#BREAKING: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called up the Chief Ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country. All Pakistanis to be shunted out of India.”

Reacting to the development, Fawad wrote, “What about Adnan Sami?”

Responding to him, the Tera Chehra singer posted, “Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot!!”

Adnan Sami reacts to Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s post.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to Adnan Sami After Fawad further linked Sami to Lahore, the singer blasted, “My roots are from Peshawar- Not Lahore!! To think that you were Minister of (Mis) Information and have no knowledge about any information! (sic)”

Following this, a user claiming to be from Pakistan further questioned Adnan Sami regarding his culture. He gave back saying, “Which part of “IN OUR CULTURE” actually belongs to YOU?? …The culture you got from India, Afghanistan, Persia, Arabia or even the British? Nothing is originally yours!! And BTW, which of that ‘OUR Culture’ teaches you to go upto innocent people and tell them to pull their trousers down to see if they are Muslim and if not, then shoot them dead in cold blood? (sic)”

Adnan Sami's citizenship Adnan Sami was born in England to Pakistani parents. He obtained Indian citizenship in 2016. He continues to reside in Mumbai with his family.

It took him 18 years to obtain his Indian citizenship. He previously said that he was stateless for a year and a half. He had said that he felt threatened in Pakistan.

Tuesday witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019. 26 people were killed after gunmen attacked tourists in Pahalgam.

Reacting to the incident, Adnan Sami had posted: “My heart shatters into a million pieces as I grapple with the devastating news & chilling visuals of the Pahalgam attack. A land so divinely beautiful, blessed with majestic mountains and serene valleys, has been desecrated by the brutal hands of hatred & senseless political agendas. Innocent lives, full of hope and promise, were mercilessly snuffed out, leaving behind a trail of tears, shattered dreams, and inconsolable grief.”