Adnan Sami slams Mumbai airport's Pranam service: ‘Inefficient, careless, lazy’

Singer Adnan Sami criticised the Pranaam meet-and-greet service at Mumbai’s airport on Saturday. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and alleged that the service was ‘Inefficient, careless, lazy’ and tagged the official account of Mumbai Airport.

Advertisement

Adnan Sami on Pranaam service “Pranaam service at Mumbai airport has become the most inefficient, careless & lazy as hell service in all of India! They couldn’t care a damn for their clients!! Awful!! So many horrible experiences. Shameful," the singer wrote.

He further urged Mumbai airport authorities to take a look and rectify. “@CSMIA_Official needs to take serious note & pull Pranaam’s socks up – LIKE A LOT," he also said.

Advertisement

Mumbai Airport responds to Adnan Sami's post Soon after he shared the post, Mumbai Airport responded to his complaint. Their reply read, “Dear Mr Sami, thank you for writing to us. We are really concerned to hear this. We take your feedback very seriously and have communicated it to the concerned team for their attention. The comfort, safety and well-being of our passengers is our topmost priority. – Team CSMIA."

However, the singer wasn't satisfied with the automated reply.

“Nothing more insulting than a ‘Standard Template Bot Reply’ which ultimately means nothing," Adnan Sami further shared.

Pranaam Meet and Greet Service For the unversed, the Pranaam Meet and Greet Service is designed to improve the airport experience. It offers travellers services such as fast-track immigration, one-on-one assistance, airside greeting by a CIP agent, porter service, buggy transportation, VIP terminal transfers, lounge access, hostess greeting, aircraft transfers, and handling of customs formalities at the VIP lounge.

Advertisement

However, Adnan Sami did not disclose the details of his experience or what went wrong when tried to avail of the services.

Adnan Sami Khan is one of the most popular musicians, known for his versatile ability to perform across genres and languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. He was honoured with the Padma Shri for his remarkable contributions to the world of music.