Adnan Sami's weight loss journey: How simple diet changes helped him shed 120 kgs

Adnan Sami has been an inspiration to many who wish to lose weight. The musician, who once weighed 230 kg, lost 120 kg by quitting several food items and following a strict diet plan.

For many individuals, shedding a few kilos is one of the difficult challenges to embark upon. From managing cravings to hitting the gym every day, the progress is slow and gradual. While there are surgical options available in the market, they are not always feasible and can heavily burn one’s pockets. In this context, Adnan Sami’s diet serves as a big example of how dietary changes can help one lose weight.

Adnan Sami’s weight loss journey Earlier this year, the musician sat down for a conversation with Rajat Sharma on his show, Aap Ki Adalat, where he talked about lifestyle modifications that helped him lose more than 100 kg. The Tera Chehra singer also reflected on the speculation about him undergoing surgeries to remove fat and lose weight.

The musician revealed, "There has been a lot of speculation; some people said I went through bariatric surgery, others said liposuction... In my case, I weighed 230 kg. I would have needed a vacuum cleaner to remove all that fat.”

He further added, “Liposuction was absolutely not the case, nor was bariatric surgery,” adding that his diet had no bread, no rice, no sugar, no oil, and no alcohol, as suggested by his nutritionist. Sami further revealed that by following the dietary plan, he lost almost 20 kg in the first month alone.

What motivated Adnan Sami to lose weight? Speaking about his motivation, Sami recalled that when he was at the shopping mall with his mother, he saw a T-shirt that was available in the XL size. However, the singer could not buy it because he was 9XL at the time. His mom told him that not even his arm was going to fit into the piece of clothing.

“Whenever I felt like I had lost some weight, I would try on that shirt, sometimes two or three times a night, to see if it fit. Then, one day, I wore it, and it fit perfectly. It was around 3 am. When I called my father, I jumped with happiness.”

At the end of the segment, Adnan Sami revealed that only hard work and dedication got him to lose weight. There was no shortcut available.

FAQs Q1. Does Adnan Sami have Indian citizenship? Ans. Yes. Adnan Sami got Indian citizenship in 2016.