‘Adolescence’ overtakes ‘Stranger Things 4’ to become Netflix’s No. 2 most-watched English-language series ever

British limited series ‘Adolescence’ has become Netflix’s second most-watched English-language show of all time, surpassing the popular ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4.

Adolescence becomes the 2nd most-watched English show on Netflix As of June 1, ‘Adolescence’ has gathered 141.2 million views since its release on March 13, just 80 days ago. Netflix ranks its top shows based on views gathered in the first 91 days of release, and in that same timeframe, ‘Stranger Things 4’ had recorded 140.7 million views in 2022.

Only Wednesday, the gothic teen mystery series, ‘Wednesday’, starring Jenna Ortega, holds a stronger position in Netflix’s English-language rankings, with a remarkable 252.1 million views in its first 91 days.

The success of ‘Adolescence’ marks a significant moment for British storytelling on the global stage, showing strong viewership across different countries.

When expanding the list to include all languages, Korean sensation ‘Squid Game’ Season 1 remains Netflix’s most-watched series ever, with 265.2 million views. Its upcoming second season has also performed strongly in early data, reaching 192.6 million views and placing just behind Wednesday and ahead of Adolescence.

With still a few days left in its 91-day tracking window, ‘Adolescence’ may yet widen the gap between itself and Stranger Things, solidifying its spot in Netflix’s streaming history.

About Adolescence ‘Adolescence’ has gained praise for its emotional storytelling, sharp performances, and thought-provoking themes, resonating strongly with both teen and adult audiences.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini, ‘Adolescence’ is a four-part mini-series that tells the powerful and emotional story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who is arrested after being accused of murdering a classmate.

Each episode is filmed in a single continuous take, a creative choice that heightens the drama and makes the viewer feel as though they are right there with the characters, living each moment in real time.