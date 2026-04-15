Adria Arjona joins DC Universe as Maxima in upcoming Superman sequel: Report

Adria Arjona has been cast as Maxima in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, marking a major addition to the expanding DC Universe under director James Gunn.
The casting, reported as confirmed, places Arjona in the role of Maxima, a powerful alien queen from DC Comics known for her strength and her complex connection to Superman. The character is expected to bring a new dynamic to the sequel, which continues the story established in Superman.
The sequel is part of DC Studios’ ongoing reboot of its cinematic universe, led by Gunn and producer Peter Safran. The first film introduced a new version of Superman, played by David Corenswet, and was positioned as the starting point for a broader interconnected storyline. Corenswet is set to reprise his role in the sequel, alongside Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
Man of Tomorrow is expected to centre on a developing alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor as they face a larger external threat, with the villain Brainiac playing a key role in the story. The film is scheduled for release on 9 July 2027 and will be part of the first chapter of the new DC Universe, titled “Gods and Monsters”.
Arjona’s casting comes after a period of speculation around her involvement in the project. Reports had previously suggested she was in contention for a major role in the film, with Maxima frequently linked to her name. The latest confirmation settles those reports and positions her as one of the key new faces in the franchise.
The actor has built a steady profile in recent years with roles in television and film, including appearances in high-profile projects that have expanded her international reach.
Her addition to the DC Universe is seen as a significant step as the studio continues to assemble its new roster of characters.
Production on Man of Tomorrow is expected to begin in 2026, with filming planned across multiple locations including the United States and the United Kingdom. The project is among several titles forming the early phase of DC Studios’ long-term strategy to rebuild its superhero slate.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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