Adria Arjona joins DC Universe as Maxima in upcoming Superman sequel: Report

Adria Arjona has been cast as Maxima in the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, marking a major addition to the expanding DC Universe under director James Gunn.
The casting, reported as confirmed, places Arjona in the role of Maxima, a powerful alien queen from DC Comics known for her strength and her complex connection to Superman. The character is expected to bring a new dynamic to the sequel, which continues the story established in Superman.
The sequel is part of DC Studios’ ongoing reboot of its cinematic universe, led by Gunn and producer Peter Safran. The first film introduced a new version of Superman, played by David Corenswet, and was positioned as the starting point for a broader interconnected storyline. Corenswet is set to reprise his role in the sequel, alongside Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
Man of Tomorrow is expected to centre on a developing alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor as they face a larger external threat, with the villain Brainiac playing a key role in the story. The film is scheduled for release on 9 July 2027 and will be part of the first chapter of the new DC Universe, titled “Gods and Monsters”.
Arjona’s casting comes after a period of speculation around her involvement in the project. Reports had previously suggested she was in contention for a major role in the film, with Maxima frequently linked to her name. The latest confirmation settles those reports and positions her as one of the key new faces in the franchise.
The actor has built a steady profile in recent years with roles in television and film, including appearances in high-profile projects that have expanded her international reach.
Her addition to the DC Universe is seen as a significant step as the studio continues to assemble its new roster of characters.
Production on Man of Tomorrow is expected to begin in 2026, with filming planned across multiple locations including the United States and the United Kingdom. The project is among several titles forming the early phase of DC Studios’ long-term strategy to rebuild its superhero slate.