Adrian Grenier says it was a 'disappointment' not being in Devil Wears Prada 2, points to backlash over character

Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): Actor Adrian Grenier has shared his "disappointment" over not being part of the upcoming sequel to the hit film 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

The actor who played Nate, Andy Hathaway's boyfriend in the 2006 film, recently spoke about the situation, saying he did not receive a call to return for the sequel.

The sequel, titled 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' has already created excitement among fans of the original film. Several actors from the first film are back for the second instalment, including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grenier, while speaking to Page Six, said that although he is happy that the film is returning, he was sad that he was not asked to be part of it.

"We're all fans of the movie, whether or not we were in it," Grenier said. "Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn't get the call to be in the sequel. But I also understand there was some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it."

For many years, fans of the film have shared their views about Nate on social media. Some viewers felt that the character did not support Andy enough as she struggled with the pressures of her demanding job.

When Grenier was asked if he truly believed that the 'backlash' from fans could be the reason why his character is not returning, the actor responded with a laugh.

"As opposed to what?" he said.

"Either way, it's a disappointment, and either way, it leaves room for a beautiful spinoff in which Nate has his own film," he added.

The first instalment, which hit theatres in 2006, was based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling novel. The story follows a young journalist, Andy, who gets a job as an assistant to the powerful fashion editor Miranda Priestly.