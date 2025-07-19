Adrianne Palicki to star in horror-thriller Remote

Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): Actress Adrianne Palicki, who is known for her starring roles as Tyra Collette in the NBC sports drama series 'Friday Night Lights', and as Bobbi Morse in the superhero drama series 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D', is all set to be seen in a horror thriller, 'Remote', directed by Steven DeGennaro, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Palicki will pay Jules, a woman who has been living alone in a 30-foot trailer for the past seven months. The story centres on a woman who witnesses a murder on a live stream

As per the synopsis, "Her only escape from the drudgery of remote-work video conferences, and missed connections with her busy husband, is a website where users share webcam streams of the views from their windows. When she witnesses a murder on one of these cameras, she must rely on her wits and computer skills to discover the identity of the killer before they can find her. A killer that knows someone is watching, and will stop at nothing to protect his secret," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

DeGennaro penned the script and will produce via his The Ubiquitous Studio 42. Cameron Burns, Ashleigh Snead and Aaron B. Koontz of Paper Street Pictures also produce, with Charles Mulford of Impeccible Pictures and Jessica Perrin. Scott Weinberg and Josh Raby co-produce.

'Remote' has wrapped filming and is in post-production. Its cast also includes Roger Guenveur Smith, Chris Johnson, Josh Cruddas and Jessica Perrin. The feature marks DeGennaro's second film, following Found Footage 3D, which premiered on the festival circuit in 2016 and was later released on horror streamer Shudder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.