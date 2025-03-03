Adrien Brody Net Worth: Check Business and endorsements of Best Actor at Oscar 2025; he is valued at…

At Oscar 2025, Adrien Brody won the Academy Awards in the Best Actor category for his performance in The Brutalist. The celebrated actor, best known for his Oscar-winning performance in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist, has recently gained attention for his declining net worth.

Once valued at $40 million (nearly ₹350 crore), his fortune has reportedly dropped to $10 million ( ₹87 crore), raising questions about where his earnings went.

Brody secured large paychecks throughout his career, including $10 million for King Kong, $2.75 million for The Village and $1.5 million for Giallo. One significant expense stands out, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2007, Adrien Brody bought a 19th-century castle in Cleveland, New York, for $650,000 as a birthday gift for his then-girlfriend, Elsa Pataky. However, she broke up with him a year later and later married Chris Hemsworth. Despite this, Brody spent seven years renovating the castle fully.

Adrien Brody dated Elsa Pataky from 2006 to 2009. Then, he dated Michelle Dupont from 2003 to 2006, and she accompanied him to the 2003 Oscars when he won. In February 2020, reports confirmed he was dating Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife.

Despite financial setbacks, Brody remains a versatile and respected actor. In 2002, he became the youngest actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for The Pianist, cementing his place in Hollywood.

He went on to star in acclaimed movies like The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Midnight in Paris and The Thin Red Line. His collaborations with top directors like Wes Anderson and Peter Jackson further showcase his talent.

In recent years, Brody has shifted to television, appearing in hit shows like Peaky Blinders and Succession. In January 2025, he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in The Brutalist, reaffirming his acting prowess.

Adrien Brody: Business and endorsements Apart from acting and endorsements, Adrien Brody has invested in arts and production. He owns a production company. He is also a passionate art collector, with a collection worth millions.

Adrien Brody's net worth is further boosted through brand endorsements and fashion collaborations. He has worked with top luxury brands like Prada, Bulgari. and H&M, appearing in high-profile campaigns. These partnerships have earned him millions over the years.

