‘After a few pegs…’: Ramesh Sippy shares how Dharmendra admitted his love for Hema Malini on sets of Sholay

As Sholay makes a grand return to theatres decades after its original release, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy has shared memories from the sets of the iconic film. Sholay: The Final Cut has been re-released in 4K across Indian cinemas this week to mark 50 years of the 1975 classic. The special release includes the film’s original ending and serves as a tribute to Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

Dharmendra and Hema’s real-life romance In a recent interview, Sippy spoke about the real-life relationship between Dharmendra and Hema Malini during the shooting of Sholay. He said their romance was at its peak at the time and deeply influenced Dharmendra’s performance, especially in Veeru’s iconic water tank scene.

Veeru’s confession had personal meaning Recalling the famous scene, Sippy said Dharmendra was emotionally charged while filming it.

“He was in the mood. He drank a few pegs. I know that because I could see it in the way he climbed up and down the water tank. It used to scare me too. When I followed him up the water tank, he assured me nothing would happen and that it’s all acting. So, I gave him a free hand. Because it was his confession of love in front of everyone. He was ready to sacrifice his love so even Mausiji relented. Since this was his confession of real love, he put all his might into it,” Sippy recalled in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Method acting driven by real emotions Sippy agreed that Dharmendra’s performance in the scene reflected method acting, as his emotions closely matched what he was experiencing in his personal life. The filmmaker said Dharmendra was fully immersed because the moment mirrored his feelings for Hema Malini.

Off-screen bond strengthened on-screen chemistry Sippy also spoke about the time when Dharmendra and Hema openly acknowledged their relationship after a day of shooting. He said their real-life connection enhanced their chemistry on screen.

“What’s happening in the film, that’s also the reality now. So, it felt nice. I also felt it’s good for the film because the real romance reflects on screen as well,” he said.

How Dharmendra became Veeru The filmmaker had earlier worked with Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Seeta Aur Geeta (1973). In a past interview with SCREEN, Sippy revealed how he convinced Dharmendra to play Veeru after the actor showed interest in portraying Gabbar or Thakur. Sippy told him, “You won’t get Hema Malini otherwise!”