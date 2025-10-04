After Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor talks about ‘struggles’ of star kids: ‘Koi sunna nahi chahta hai’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor became the latest one to talk about the never-ending insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood. She opened up about the struggles of star kids. She said that no one wants to listen to the complaints of star kids.

Janhvi Kapoor on struggles of star kids Talking to Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor shared that she isn't in favour of the division between outsiders and insiders in the industry. She also said that complaints from star kids can be ‘tone deaf’.

When asked why the struggles of outsiders are often seen as more significant and why star kids seldom talk about their own challenges, Janhvi responded, “Koi interested nahi hai sunne ke liye. Kyunki hum privileged background se hain toh koi thodi naa sunna chahta hai (No one is interested in listening. Because we come from a privileged background, nobody really wants to hear us out). It's just not right.”

"I think hume complain bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum bohut abhari hai jo bhi mila hai uske liye. Agar hum yahan baithke bolenge ki nahi humare liye bhi bohut mushkil hai, jab ki sab ke liye hota hai (I don’t think we should even complain, because we are very grateful for whatever we’ve got. If we sit here and say, ‘Oh, things have also been very difficult for us,’ well, that’s the case for everyone)."

Janhvi Kapoor on outsider vs insider debate The actor, who is Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, added, "I don't like this division of insider outsider par unka jo struggle hota hai voh bohut different hota hai, voh hum nahi samajh paayenge. Humara yahan complaint karna ki hum bohut cheezon se guzre hain, I feel it is just tone-deaf aur koi sunna bhi nahi chahta hai (I don’t like this insider-outsider division, but the kind of struggles they face are very different, and we will never truly understand them. For us to complain that we’ve gone through a lot as well is just tone-deaf, and honestly, no one wants to listen to that)."

Ananya Panday's struggle remark Previously, it was Ananya Panday who was trolled for her ‘struggle’ remark. In 2020, she seemingly equated success in the industry to Koffee with Karan appearances.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently saw the release of her film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It also starred Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.