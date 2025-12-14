After Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal claims she flies from Gwalior to Korea for beauty treatment, netizens react

Tanya Mittal is back! Although Bigg Boss 19 concluded recently, Mittal has now featured in a new ad where she took a dig at herself. After making big claims about her extraordinary, luxurious lifestyle in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Mittal claimed that she flies every week to Korea for her beauty treatments. Here's what happened next.

Tanya Mittal's new ad On Saturday, Tanya Mittal took to her Instagram account and shared her first collaboration with Yes Madam. This marks her first-ever acting gig after Bigg Boss 19.

In the video, Mittal is seen bragging to a friend that she visits Korea from Gwalior for her beauty treatments. She calls it “basic”. She even says that he has multiple businesses in Korea.

Tanya Mittal exposed However, her friend exposes her when she finds out about the beauty service app, which delivers Korean beauty treatments at home.

She tells her friend, “Mai na pehle Gwalior se Delhi jati hu phir straight to Korea. Har hafte Korean beauty services udhar se karwati hu. Glow nahi dekha kya mera? (I travel from Gwalior to Delhi and then fly to Korea for my weekly beauty services. Have you not seen my glow)” Her friend replies, “Yeh thora sa over nahi ha (Isn't this too much)?”

“Yeh over nahi ha. Yeh toh basic hai mera. Korea me mere kafi saare businesses hai (This is basic for me. I have a lot of businesses in Korea),” brags Mittal. “Waha k log bhi na fan hai mere (Koreans are my fans),” she adds.

Her friend asks for her phone and finds the app on her mobile. When confronted, Tanya Mittal says, “Wahi toh keh rahi hu na. Korean beauty services karwati hu ghar baithe hi (This is what I am telling you. I get Korean beauty treatments done at home).”

“Lagta hai Korea jaane ka plan cancel karna padega…kyuki asli K-Beauty toh @yesmadam_official ghar par hi de raha hai (I think I need to cancel my Korea plan because K-beauty is at home now),” her post read.

Netizens react to Tanya Mittal's video Reacting to the ad, many called it hilarious. Among them, a user wrote, “1st person to get quick work as soon as she came out... First ad wow mam.” “Everyone talks about Farhana and Gaurav but real content queen is Tanya (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “Ispe kon trust krega (who will trust her).”

Someone else also said, “Ads mei toh sachha bna do isko (at least don't make her a liar here).”