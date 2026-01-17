After Bollywood remark, AR Rahman's comment on Chhaava being ‘divisive’ goes viral: ‘Personal betrayal’

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman received mixed reactions from celebrities after he talked about a shift in power dynamics in the Hindi film industry, which affected his work. Now his comments on Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava are going viral on social media. Rahman composed the songs of the film.

AR Rahman calls Chhaava divisive Talking about Chhaava, Rahman called the film ‘divisive’, admitting that it has capitalised on the sentiments.

He told BBC Asian Network, “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery. I had asked the director. ‘Why did he need me for this film? But he said that we need only you for this. It is an enjoyable film, but definitely people are smarter than that. Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have something called internal conscience, which knows what the truth is, and what manipulation is."

Chhaava scenes Rahman was also asked about Chhaava mentioning words like ‘Subhanallah’ and ‘Alhamdulillah’ in scenes where anything bad was happening in the film.

He replied, “That is such a cliche. it is cringe. I have great respect for people. They are not that foolish to get influenced by false information. I have great faith in humanity. People have a conscience, heart, love and compassion."

Netizens react to AR Rahman's remark on Chhaava Rahman's statement has received mixed reactions from the netizens.

Reacting to it, a user took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “I have never seen A.R. Rahman through a religious lens, only as an artist. I’ve loved his music, attended his concerts, celebrated his genius. That’s why what he said about Chhaava feels like a personal betrayal, not a casual disagreement (sic).”

Another questioned, "'Chhaava' is a divisive film and it cashed on divisiveness says A.R.Rahman. He could have just rejected the film if he felt so, but no money is important at the end of the day. He is now working on music for the film 'Ramayana' wonder why? (sic)”

One more posted, “Chaava was definitely a communal film, it cashed on divisiveness and Muslims being painted in a negative impression in the movie was such a cliche. He goes on calling it an attempt to manipulate people. Finally a celeb with a spine.”

Yet another said, “Calling Chhaava “divisive” is peak hypocrisy. It’s straight history exposing Aurangzeb’s genocide. Showing facts isn’t divisive, hiding them is.”

Someone else also said, “History was more barbaric than it was shown in that film, portraying Aurangzeb as he was, showing the valor and suffering of Sambhaji Maharaj felt Divisive to Mr. AR Rahman. These people like glorified portrayals of Mughal kings like shown in Jodha Akhbar! (sic)”

“A society that cannot distinguish between hatred and historical recall will keep mistaking truth for tension and forgetting for peace,” read an excerpt from another post.