After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle shoot halted? Here's what we know

Welcome to the Jungle features a ensemble star cast. Reports claim that some actors have exit the film.

Sneha Biswas
Published19 Jun 2025, 06:27 AM IST
After Paresh Rawal's exit from the Akshay Kumar-backed Hera Pheri 3, reports claim that the latter’s upcoming comedy Welcome to the Jungle has hit a roadblock. Reports suggest that some actors have exited the film, which features an ensemble star cast. It further claimed non-payment of dues to the crew members, adding trouble for the film which is currently in the production stage.

Admitting to the delay in shoot, new claims have surfaced now.

According to reports, a source close to the film team revealed that the shoot has been halted following the terror attack in Pahalgam. The next schedule was reportedly planned to take place in Kashmir.

 
