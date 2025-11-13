After Kajol jokes about ‘expiry dates’ in marriage, Ajay Devgn says ‘love has become casual and lost its depth’

Ajay Devgn has opened up about his views on how modern relationships have changed, saying that the word love has “lost its meaning” in today’s times.

Speaking to his ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ co-star R. Madhavan during an interview on BookMyShow’s YouTube channel, the veteran actor reflected on how the concept of love has evolved across generations.

“From where I see, it has become more casual than what it was,” Devgn said. “The word love has been used so unnecessarily that it has lost its meaning. In our generation, you reached a point where you said ‘I love you.’ Before that, it was whatever it was — ‘like you’ or whatever. But I think, right now, people don’t understand the depth of that word so it has been overused.”

Agreeing with his co-star, R. Madhavan added that even the simplest expressions of affection have become routine. “Now every message has a heart emoji with it. All messages just end with ‘love,’” he remarked.

He went on to reflect on the sincerity with which people once expressed their feelings, saying, “There was a great amount of satisfaction in getting your love at one point of time. I really hope the younger generation can feel the kind of comfort we felt when we were in the company of someone we loved. Nowadays, you can compare that to the crazy love you feel for your pets, which is unconditional. I wish you could feel it for another human being.”

Ajay responded thoughtfully, saying, “The problem is that you love your pets because you know that they won’t ask for anything in return."

What did Kajol say about marriage and love recently? The candid discussion came shortly after Ajay’s wife, actor Kajol, made headlines with her own tongue-in-cheek comments about marriage on her show ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’. Kajol had suggested, “You should have a renewal option. And if there’s an expiry date, then we don’t have to suffer for too long.”

About ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Anshul Sharma, with a screenplay by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. Produced jointly by T-Series Films and Luv Films, the movie serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De.

The film features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh in leading roles, promising a fresh take on love and relationships with Ranjan’s signature blend of humour and emotion.

Officially announced in March 2024, ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ began filming in June 2024, with key sequences shot across Punjab and London. The much-anticipated sequel is slated to hit cinemas on November 14, 2025.