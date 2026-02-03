After Kiara, Reddit post on Mira Kapoor being mean, condescending surfaces: ‘Out of bad Ekta Kapoor serial’

A post about Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor, has surfaced on social media, making claims about her alleged behaviour. A social media user alleged that Kapoor of being mean and condescending at an event. It arrives days after the viral post on Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan.

Mira Kapoor's alleged condescending behaviour A user took to Reddit and accused Mira Kapoor of meaning ‘painful’ behind the cameras.

“I was at an event recently where Mira Kapoor also attended, and my god, she is even more terrible when cameras aren’t around, she’s genuinely painful to deal with. She is a complete mean-girl,” the post read.

The user further claimed about Kapoor's alleged tone towards others.

What did the Reddit post say “What stood out most was how condescending she was in conversations. It was especially noticeable when she spoke in Hindi, very strong tu-tadak with people she clearly considered “beneath” her, and almost zero basic courtesy. If she didn’t like what someone was saying, she’d abruptly switch to English (even when it was obvious the other person wasn’t fluent), then roll her eyes as if they were the problem,” the user's post mentioned.

The user further alleged that Mira Kapoor’s “energy” was uncomfortable to watch and went on to claim that when someone spoke in English, she would repeatedly respond with “I’m sorry?” According to the user, the behaviour felt like a “power move”.

Drawing a comparison to Ekta Kapoor's shows, the user claimed that Mira Kapoor carried an oddly ‘theatrical, old-school saasuma-villain’ vibe. "At one point she literally held up a finger mid-conversation as if to signal “stop talking until I decide you’re worth acknowledging.” It honestly felt like something out of a bad Ekta Kapoor serial, not real life. It was giving clownery.”

Suggesting that working with Kapoor was difficult, the post mentioned that her staff turnover is unusually high.

“The irony is that Shahid Kapoor, who’s actually a celebrity celebrity, comes across as pretty normal and professional with people around him,” the post ended.

Netizens react to claims about Mira Kapoor The post has attracted mixed opinions. Reacting to the claims, a user wrote in the comments, “Somehow this is exactly how I imagined her to be.”

“I've seen her irl too, what stunned me was how ordinary she looked,” added another.

Someone said, “Have personally met her and can voucher for the same - extremely rude and arrogant. Acts like she is the biggest celebrity.”

Meanwhile, Mira Kapoor is yet to react to these claims.

Also Read | Shahid, Mira Kapoor in OnePlus ad campaign urge families to spend quality time

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. They have two children-- Misha (born in 2016) and Zain (born in 2018).