After Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films' Chaluve Gowda confirms Mahavatar Chapter 2 to release by 2027 | Exclusive

Mahavatar Narsimha, filmmaker Ashwin Kumar’s directorial debut, has smashed multiple box office records since its release. From becoming the first-ever animated Hindi film to cross the coveted ₹100 crore mark in India to claiming the title of the country’s highest-grossing animated film, the mythological epic has emerged as a ray of hope for the future of Indian animated cinema.

Riding the wave of success, Chaluve Gowda, co-founder of Hombale Films, the banner behind Mahavatar Narsimha, along with Kleem Productions, spoke with LiveMint in an exclusive interview, confirming the release date of the second instalment of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

Mahavatar Narsimha broke so many records. How does it feel? Did you expect this while presenting the film? Chaluve Gowda: It feels immensely gratifying to present Mahavatar Narsimha. When director Ashwin Kumar and Shilpa (Kleem Productions) first met us, we knew we had something powerful, but we never imagined it would resonate at this scale. The love from the audience has exceeded all expectations. As a studio, we believed in the storytelling and the vision, but the way it has connected across generations has been deeply humbling.

The film has exceeded Kantara in terms of revenue. How do you feel when the media compares two of your films? Chaluve Gowda: Yes, it crossed the Kantara Hindi version. It’s a proud moment for Hombale Films either way. Both Kantara and Mahavatar Narsimha come from very different creative spaces, Kantara rooted in folklore, Narasimha in epic mythology. The comparison is natural, but for us, it’s about pushing boundaries with every film and we’re grateful that audiences have embraced both so wholeheartedly.

How did the idea of an animated multi-film franchise based on Vishnu’s avatars come to the production house? Chaluve Gowda: It started with Ashwin Kumar’s passion for Indian mythology and his vision of telling these stories in a format that today’s generation can relate to, animation with cinematic depth. We instantly saw the potential for a larger universe. It is going to be something timeless, culturally rich and visually global.

Was there any major animation-related problem during the making? Chaluve Gowda: Of course, there will be challenges for creating high-fidelity models of divine figures, to ensure the cultural and visual accuracy. But Ashwin Kumar, Kleem Production and the entire team worked closely to get every frame right.

There are so many rumours about the film's budget. Is it 10 crore or 40 crore? Chaluve Gowda: Let the film speak for itself. We don’t want to fixate on numbers, but I can say this: it was a deeply ambitious project and the investment reflects that. Quality comes at a cost and there should not be a compromise on that, especially when presenting a revered character like Narasimha.

Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Subhash Ghai have praised your film. What does the feedback mean? Chaluve Gowda: It means a lot. When industry veterans and legends appreciate your work, it validates the years of effort put in by the entire team. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have been part of the Hombale journey, so their support means a lot. Subhash Ghai’s kind words were special, coming from someone who has shaped Indian cinema for decades; they were truly encouraging.

Mahavatar Narsimha took almost 4 years to make. Do fans have to wait this much again for the second chapter in the universe? Chaluve Gowda: The team learnt a lot during the making of the first film; technically, creatively and logistically. The next chapter will certainly come faster. Ashwin Kumar is already deep in development, and I can assure fans that Chapter Two will be coming within two years.