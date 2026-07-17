After rich vs poor having children, Madhuri Grover says ‘wealthy people running the nation’, netizens react

Ashneer Grover’s wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, became the latest participant to be evicted from Netflix India’s Lock Upp 2. After exiting the show, Grover went straight to actress Tejasswi Prakash's podcast and talked about the controversy around her remark on rich vs poor people having children. On the show, Grover said that "if poor people have more kids, poverty will increase.”

Madhuri Jain Grover grew emotional and promised to give 1 crore to someone who went to jail due to her struggles.

Madhuri Jain Grover says wealthy people are running the country Now appearing on Shut Up with Tejasswi, Madhuri Grover opened up about her controversial statement from the show. She told Tejasswi Prakash, “I never stopped anyone from having kids. The problem with this generation is that people don’t want to have kids. I said, ‘If the rich give birth to more kids, the country will get richer; if the poor give birth to more kids, poverty will increase.’ We resonated with that.”

To this, the host pointed out that Grover's remark came across as ‘insensitive’ on social media.

Madhuri Grover added, “The wealthy people are only running the country; others are getting employment through the rich.” Tejasswi Prakash quipped, “Poor people are also running the country, ma’am.” Replying to her, Madhuri Grover said, “While the poor also drive the nation, not all of them are doing so. You seriously think the poor are running the country? I never stopped anyone from having kids. On social media, people like to pity themselves. Humein gareeb bold diya (they called us poor). If they consider themselves poor, then they will stay poor.”

Netizens react Reacting to her statement, a user wrote on X, “This type of arrogance is reason behind Ashneer's downfall (sic).”

“She’s staying cold truths (sic),” argued another.

Someone else wrote, “Through poor people only this rich class can differentiate themselves but still hungry for more money. This is their poverty (sic).”

One more reacted, saying, “Let them eat cake (sic).”

What did Madhuri say on Lock Upp 2 The controversy began when Madhuri Grover, along with others, was asked to share a secret from their individual lives on the first judgment day of the show.

Madhuri Grover said that she was planning for a third child with Ashneer Grover. However, they couldn't, as families didn't agree to it. During this discussion, Madhuri Grover shared her belief that if the rich had more children, they would contribute more wealth to the country’s growing economy.

She said, “We wanted to have a third child, but we got influenced by our family’s circumstances. Despite being educated and having so much, we were not able to make that decision. We got influenced by Ashneer’s mom’s idea that two kids are enough, and later, when we wanted a third child, it was too late. We have that regret. All the rich people have a third child, and he makes you feel young. If the rich people have more kids, wealth will increase, and if poor people have more kids, poverty will increase.”