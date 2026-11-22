While Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's recent outing, Ramayana Part One, continues to rule the box office, multiple reports suggest that film producer Namit Malhotra might have locked his next project already. While Malhotra has not yet confirmed or denied the claims, it is reported that Krrish 4 will see him collaborating with actor Hrithik Roshan.

However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Namit Malhotra to join Krrish 4? According to multiple reports, it might come on board for Krrish 4. He is expected to uplift the film in terms of scale and visual effects.

About Krrish 4 Krrish 4 was reported to be built on a big budget of ₹500 crore.

However, Rakesh Roshan had dismissed the claims by calling it “all nonsense” during an interaction with Mid Day.

The film will mark Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut.

In March, 2025, Rakesh Roshan announced the news via an Instagram post. He wrote, “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!"

Aditya Chopra teamed up with Rakesh Roshan to back the superhero sequel.

The movie has faced several delays reportedly over financial and creative issues. It is believed that budget concerns became a major issue among people associated with the project.

Production work for the film was slated to begin in early 2026. However, the team has not yet shared any expected release date.

Meanwhile, the cast of Krrish 4 remains unknown. Previously, rumours suggested an onscreen reunion between Rekha, Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta who starred in previous chapters of the franchise. However, nothing has been officially announced by the team.

Truth about Krrish 4 According to a report by Times Now, the news of Namit Malhotra joining Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 is false. Once all logistical arrangements are finalised, the film is expected to hit the floors, added the publication, citing sources.

The actor is expected to officially announce an update on the project soon.