After Shararat dance goes viral, Ayesha Khan addresses comparisons with Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Ayesha Khan has addressed recent social media comparisons linking her to established performers Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia following the buzz around her dance performance Shararat in the Bollywood action film Dhurandhar.

Ayesha Khan Responds to Comparisons With Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia Rather than embracing the parallels, Khan said she prefers to learn from these industry veterans and concentrate on her own journey.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the rising actor reacted to online users drawing comparisons between her and performers such as Nora and Tamannaah. Ayesha was candid in expressing her admiration for their work and in explaining why she finds such comparisons unhelpful.

She said, “I have seen people who compare me with others. I’ve seen some reels of me being compared to Nora Fatehi or Tamannaah Bhatia. I feel like I would never compare myself to them. I’m always in awe whenever I look at them. Such wonderful women doing such great things in life. I could never do what Nora is doing; she is incredible.”

Ayesha went on to explain what specifically draws her admiration to Nora Fatehi’s stage presence. Nora, known for her powerful dance performances and global appeal, has carved a unique niche in Indian entertainment, particularly for her work in songs such as “Dilbar” and “Oh La La”. Ayesha said: “I deeply admire the intensity the dancer brings to her performances. She commands the stage in a way that is truly remarkable.”

Rather than feeling motivated or validated by comparisons, Ayesha said they hold little meaning for her. “If anyone thinks comparison makes me happy, it will never do that. I look at everyone with so much respect because I am new to the industry. I’m still in the learning phase, so much I am yet to learn. These are the people who have seen so much in their lives.”

Ayesha also spoke highly of Tamannaah Bhatia, a veteran actress whose career spans over nearly two decades across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Tamannaah has been recognised for her versatility in films such as Baahubali and Happy Days, and she continues to be a prominent figure in Indian cinema.

Ayesha said, “Tamannaah Bhatia has been working since forever. What makes you think that I would ever want to compare myself or my journey with hers? She is an incredible woman doing so much for herself. As a woman, when I saw Aaj Ki Raat, I was like ‘Wow, what is this’.”

Ayesha Khan's ‘Shararat’ performance Ayesha’s comments come after her dance number Shararat, featured in the 2026 film Dhurandhar, went viral on social platforms. The song has drawn attention not just for its choreography but also because it highlighted Ayesha’s performance skills, leading many fans to liken her energy to that of seasoned entertainers.

Despite the praise, Ayesha makes it clear that she does not wish to be put in direct comparison with her reputed peers.

In addition to addressing comparisons, Ayesha also moved to quash recent rumours about her relationship with her Shararat co-star Krystal D’Souza. Online speculation had suggested there was tension between the two actors, but Ayesha dismissed these claims as unfounded. She emphasised that they share a “warm bond” and remain in contact, stressing that there is mutual respect between them.

Ayesha’s responses reflect a grounded and thoughtful approach to her budding career in the Indian film industry. At a time when social media buzz can quickly elevate or misconstrue an actor’s profile, her emphasis on respect, admiration, and personal growth sets a mature tone. Instead of engaging in comparison culture, she appears focused on honing her craft and learning from established artists whose careers she respects.