After Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta shares update from Abu Dhabi: ‘Times are scary’

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is currently in Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which erupted after missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. As the situation continued to escalate, leading to more reported attacks and the closure of airspace, Gupta issued an update on social media. She assured fans about her safety.

Esha Gupta shares update from Abu Dhabi Calling the situation scary and tough, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us."

She continued and lauded the Indian Government, "We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception."

She added, “Praying for everyone effected. All those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon.”

Esha Gupta on Instagram,

On Saturday, the Jannat 2 actress posted a picture of the sky and updated fans about reaching Abu Dhabi/ She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Abu Dhabi,” with a folded hands emoji.

Sonal Chauhan in Dubai Apart from Esha Gupta, actor Sonal Chauhan is also stranded in Dubai amid the conflict. After fights were cancelled, she reached out to PM Modi on social media for help and requested her safety.

“Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely,” Sonal Chauhan wrote on social media.

She added, “I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”

PV Sindhu stranded Apart from them, PV Sindhu was also stranded in Dubai airport while she was en route to the All England Open badminton tournament. Later, she was moved to a hotel, as per the latest updates.

Sharing details of the frightening situation, Sindhu said that explosions were heard close to the area where passengers had been waiting inside Dubai airport, which faced attacks, as per global news agencies.

“The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us,” PV Sindhu wrote.

“We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle,” she added.

