’After this full stop, I am trying to write a new story,’ Ranveer Allahbadia returns to content creation amid Indias Got Latent row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): YouTuber and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia has resumed his podcast, 'The Ranveer Show,' after a period of public backlash.

On March 30, Allahbadia uploaded a video titled "Let's Talk" on his YouTube channel, offering a candid reflection on his time away from content creation and the challenges he has faced following the controversy surrounding the 'India's Got Latent' show.

During the video, Allahbadia expressed his gratitude to supporters who stood by him throughout this difficult phase.

"Namaste friends, first of all, I would like to say thank you to all the supporters and all the well-wishers. Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot because this phase was very difficult," he said.

The influencer also acknowledged the outpouring of support from his family, friends, and colleagues, including several high-profile figures who reached out during the crisis.

In his video message, Allahbadia reflected on the period of forced hiatus, which he described as an opportunity for growth and learning. "I have released two to three videos every week for the last 10 years without taking a break. I got a forced break. Learned to live with patience," he said.

He further revealed that meditation, sadhana, and prayer helped him regain his mental well-being during this time.

He emphasized that, in the future, he would use his platform more responsibly, especially in light of his significant influence on younger audiences.

Despite the controversy, Allahbadia expressed optimism about the future. "In the next 10, 20, 30 years, as long as I create content, I will create content with more responsibility. This is my promise to you," he said.

He also spoke of his deep passion for content creation, particularly podcasting, and his commitment to producing high-quality content that explores India's rich history and culture.

The video concluded with a promise of a "new Ranveer" as he embarks on this next phase of his career.

"After this full stop, I am trying to write a new story. I hope that you, all of us, my whole team, support me in this new phase," he said, adding, "In this TRS restarting phase, all the people who have supported us so far, I have only one request. If possible, please make space for me in your heart. Give me one more chance."

He also expressed hope that 'The Ranveer Show' would continue to inspire change and elevate the quality of discourse within the country.

The controversy surrounding the 'India's Got Latent' show, which aired earlier this year, ignited fierce debate across India due to explicit and inappropriate content that was widely criticized.

On March 7, Allahbadia appeared before the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate as part of an ongoing investigation into the show, which sparked a flurry of legal and public backlash.

An FIR was filed by the Guwahati Police on February 10, accusing several prominent influencers, including Allahbadia, of promoting obscenity through their participation in the controversial show.

The FIR raised concerns about indecent representation of women and other objectionable content, leading to charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Cinematograph Act.

Taking responsibility for his actions, Allahbadia earlier acknowledged his mistake during the show, specifically referring to a comment he made that attracted heavy criticism.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," he said in a previous apology video.