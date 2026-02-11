After Sonu Sood, now music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav supports Rajpal Yadav, gives Rs. 1.1 cr

Actor Rajpal Yadav, whose comic performances have long been a staple of mainstream Hindi cinema, is once again in the news — this time for reasons far removed from the big screen. The actor has received financial assistance of ₹1.11 crore from music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav after surrendering at Tihar Jail in connection with a decade-old cheque bounce case, the Times of India reported.

The support comes amid mounting legal and financial pressure on the actor, highlighting the vulnerabilities that can follow creative and financial setbacks, even for well-known faces in the film industry.

Producer steps in with financial aid Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, owner of GemTunes Music, extended the assistance as a personal gesture during what he described as a difficult period for the actor. Speaking to IANS, he said, “Rajpal ji has given immeasurable joy to audiences and has been an integral part of Indian cinema. This support is not about money, it is about standing with a fellow human being in his time of need.

Our industry is a family, and families hold each other when it matters the most.”

He also posted about this on Instagram and urged more people to come forward to help the actor-comedian.

How the legal battle began Rajpal Yadav’s troubles stem from a cheque bounce case under the Negotiable Instruments Act, dating back to around 2010. At the time, the actor and his wife reportedly borrowed approximately ₹5 crore from a company to finance his directorial project Ata Pata Laapata.

Following the film’s commercial failure, the couple struggled to repay the loan. Several cheques issued towards repayment were dishonoured, prompting legal action. Over the years, interest and penalties reportedly caused the outstanding amount to swell to nearly ₹9 crore.

Court orders surrender The Delhi High Court granted Yadav multiple opportunities to settle the dues. However, after repeated failures to comply, the court declined to offer further relief. Earlier this week, it directed the actor to surrender at Tihar Jail, where he is to serve a six-month sentence related to the case.

On Tuesday, actor Sonu Sood revealed that he plans to offer a film to Rajpal Yadav as a way of supporting the actor during a difficult financial phase.

Speaking about his decision to step in, Sonu Sood told Hindustan Times that the project is still in its early stages. “It's a little too early to talk about the film as it is in the final writing stages. Once creatively its locked, I can give more information. To help him is our responsibility as a colleague and I hope we are able to make this happen."

The 52-year-old actor, who previously worked with Rajpal Yadav in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, also expressed hope that more filmmakers would come forward to support the veteran actor. He noted that even a signing amount could help provide some financial relief.

“A lot of people have worked in our industry with Rajpal bhai. I have made my bet and I want him to be part of my project, which he will be. I request all the producers to also do the same so the same so that he can come out of the bad times he is facing,” he said.

When asked whether he had already informed Rajpal Yadav about the offer, Sonu Sood replied succinctly, “On the job.!”