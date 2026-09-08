After Trisha row, Vijay's father praises son as Tamil Nadu CM speaks against remarks on women

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, has shared a personal message praising his son for handling the responsibilities of office, days after the Chief Minister spoke out against defamatory remarks targeting women.

The filmmaker shared two pictures on Instagram—one showing him with Vijay and another featuring the actor-turned-politician with both his parents.

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Chandrasekhar said meeting his son in his capacity as Chief Minister was a particularly proud moment for him.

"Meeting the Chief Minister-who handles the immense pressures upon him with such ease-was a moment that filled me with pride as a father," he wrote.

The post drew reactions from Vijay's fans, with one user praising the Chief Minister and his parents.

"Our CM is bold like his father and kind like his mother," the user wrote.

What Vijay said about remarks against women Chandrasekhar's post comes after Vijay addressed remarks targeting women while speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Chief Minister said freedom of expression was a personal right but argued that it should not be used to degrade people, particularly women. He also said political criticism was legitimate but requested people to refrain from defamatory comments.

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"Before concluding my speech, with regard to law and order, speech is a personal right for everyone. But how does one use freedom of expression, we have to think about it. My request is for political reasons one should not degrade people, women and others. This is my common request. I say this because in recent times in Tamil Nadu, there is a river of obscenity and river of malice. People are watching whoever speaks about women in a defamatory way, in double and triple meaning. We have the same women as a mother and sister at home. If would be better if you keep this in mind and speak properly. I request people not to make defamatory remarks against women," Vijay, speaking in the Assembly, said.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted the role women have played in his political journey and said legal action would follow over obscene remarks targeting women.

"Personally, it is people who made me what I am, be it in my earlier position (as a star) or in my present position (as Chief Minister)and our women at homes have played a key role. Law will take its course on any obscenity on women," Vijay, the first-time Chief Minister, said, adding, law would act against anyone making obscene or defamatory remarks about women.

Trisha controversy: What happened Vijay's comments came days after a controversy involving DMK leader and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and actor Trisha.

During an August 2026 Cauvery protest rally in Thanjavur, crowds reportedly chanted Trisha's name while Udhayanidhi was addressing the gathering.

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Udhayanidhi paused and made a double-meaning remark that critics and the ruling TVK party condemned as an obscene and misogynistic reference directed at Trisha, who is a close friend of Chief Minister Vijay.

Following a complaint by the TVK women's wing, Udhayanidhi was briefly arrested and subsequently released on bail.

Udhayanidhi denied any intention to insult women and described the case as politically motivated.

Vijay's remarks in the Assembly subsequently put the focus on the broader issue of political speech and the use of derogatory or obscene language against women.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.