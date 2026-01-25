After unfollowing RJ Mahvash, Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with Shefali Bagga. Who is she?

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has grabbed attention ever since he was spotted out and about with Shefali Bagga. On Saturday evening, the two were snapped together in Mumbai. While the nature of their outing is not known yet, the video has left netizens curious.

Yuzvendra Chahal out with Shefali Bagga In the video, Chahal was spotted in a black shirt with denim pants. Bagga looked beautiful in a black dress. While they posed separately, Chahal left after photographers asked them to pose together.

The video has now gone viral, gaining mixed reactions from social media users.

Who is Shefali Bagga Shefali Bagga is an anchor and social media personality. Going by her Instagram, she is also an actor. Bagga is known for participating in Bigg Boss 13.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollow each other Before Shefali Bagga’s name popped up with Yuzvendra Chahal, the spotlight was on him and RJ Mahvash. Reports about the two unfollowing each other on Instagram went viral. The change in their social media accounts did not go unnoticed, as screenshots circulating online indicated that they might no longer be in each other's following lists on the photo-sharing app.

The development comes months after repeated dating rumours surrounding Chahal and Mahvash, which both had denied from time to time.

While neither Chahal nor Mahvash has publicly commented on the unfollowing reports, their alleged cryptic posts have raised eyebrows.

RJ Mahvash's cryptic posts In the recent Stories of Mahvash, she is seen fixing her hair inside a car. The caption read: “90% of the time you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time — fixing my life.”

In her story, RJ Mahvash dropped a photo of herself with the note, “Sending some peace to your way,” alongside a hand-heart emoji.

RJ Mahvash's Instagram Stories.

Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce Chahal and Mahvash's relationship grabbed the spotlight since his much-publicised divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in 2025.

After his divorce was finalised, he was frequently seen with Mahvash. The two shared supportive posts for each other and even attended events, including IPL. However, both have described themselves as close friends rather than a couple.