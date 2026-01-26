After viral video in crutches, Hrithik Roshan reveals what happened to him: ‘Nursing a left knee…’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan left fans worried after being spotted on crutches. On Saturday, he attended filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday party in Mumbai. Outside the venue, he was seen walking with the support of crutches. Addressing his health, Rohan revealed that he suffered from a knee injury.

Hrithik Roshan on his knee injury Currently recuperating, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share about his injury. In a long note, he wrote in his signature witty style, “Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal. We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button. My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It's a mood.”

He continued and said that a "simple product feature", referring to his body, has given him experiences that others might not experience.

"I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness... All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species. The most presentable of which is my sense of humour," he said.

When Hrithik Roshan struggled on sets Talking about how his body functions, the War 2 actor shared how sometimes he struggles with words. Sharing one such incident on the film sets when he couldn't say the word dinner, he added, "Some days my tongue refuses to say the word 'DINNER'. Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is 'Would you like to come home for Dinner?' but my tongue has OFF'ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly and repeatedly inviting him over for 'LUNCH' instead. Since lunch is still thankfully ON."

He went on to thank his team, who keep helping him in all situations.

“The highly efficient assistants keep making a dash to whisper the correct word in my ear... I feel a surge of love, and wonder if I should induct them as trusted allies in this very secret scheme. But instead I acknowledge, then with complete condescension I turn to camera once again to say LUNCH for what will become the last and final take. Quiet mic drop. Exit wound, healed. My brains POV, priceless,” the actor continued.

Hrithik Roshan's films Hrithik Roshan was last seen in YRF's War 2, which released last year. He was also a part of Netflix's documentary, The Roshans.