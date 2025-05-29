After Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia blames Instagram algorithm for 'liking' pages 'on its own'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram Story to post about how the social media platform apparently "likes" pages "on its own".

"Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own, cause random people are making it news and I have work to do," Tamannaah said on Wednesday while posting a story with a selfie of herself.

Reportedly, Tamannaah liked an Instagram reel that features Deepika Padukone and which highlighted issues such as the gender pay gap, unprofessional work environments, and misogyny.

The 'Odela 2' actor's post comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over the movie 'Spirit'.

Previously, Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of online chatter after several users noticed that his verified Instagram account had liked a post from a fan page dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur.

The star cricketer later took to his Instagram Story to share a short note to clear the air. In the post, Kohli, without naming anyone, stated that the 'like' seemed to be a mistake caused by the "app's algorithm" while he was "clearing his feed."

"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding," read his Instagram Story.

Recently, filmmaker Vanga stirred speculation on social media with a fiery post that many believe targets an unnamed actress who was earlier part of his upcoming film, "Spirit".Though he did not name anyone directly, many believe Vanga was referring to Deepika Padukone, who reportedly stepped away from the project recently.

In a post shared on his official X handle, Vanga voiced frustration over a broken "unsaid NDA" and alleged betrayal of trust, and wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100 per cent faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are..."

"Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it," he continued.While the director did not confirm the identity of the actress in question, his reference to a female lead exiting 'Spirit', and being replaced by a "younger actor," aligns with recent reports involving Deepika Padukone, who was initially cast opposite Prabhas in the film.

In March 2025, rumours surfaced online alleging that the plot of 'Spirit' had been leaked, with some claiming similarities to the Tamil film 'Theri.'However, the source of the leak remains unverified, and no direct evidence has been presented linking Padukone or any other actor to the incident.

Shortly after Deepika's departure, the film's makers confirmed that actress Triptii Dimri, who previously appeared in Vanga's blockbuster 'Animal', will now play the female lead in Spirit.