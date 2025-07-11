After Yash, Sunny Deol to have 15-minute screen time in Ramayana? Here's what we know

As anticipation builds for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, a new report has left fans slightly disappointed. If the buzz is true, audiences may get to witness Sunny Deol's magic in the film for only 15 minutes. In the film, Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita Mata. The film is set to release next year on Diwali. The film is a two-part mythological saga.

Sunny Deol to have 15 minutes screen time in Ramayana Part 1: Report According to a report by India Today, sources have claimed that Sunny Deol will have less screen time in the first part of Ramayana, 15 minutes to be exact.

However, reportedly, his screen time in the sequel will be much longer.

It is said that part 1 will end with the arrival of Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol. The cliff hanger ending will feature Hanuman pledging to held Lord Ram and Laxman (played by Ravi Dubey) in securing Sita Mita from Ravana (played by Yash).

The second part of Ramayana will be released during Diwali 2027.

Yash as Ravana in Ramayana Part 1: Report Previously, a report by Telly Chakkar claimed that Yash will have a screen time of 15 minutes in Part 1. Just like Sunny Deol, he is said to have a longer presence in Part 2.

Ramayana The makers recently unveiled the first look from the film last week. It received an impressive response from the viewers. While many praised the film for its visuals and background score, it also grabbed headlines for having Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer on board.

The film marks the rare and first collaboration between AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

It is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana Talking about the film, director Nitesh Tiwari said he hopes that Ramayana evokes pride in the hearts of every Indian.

“For me, the most important aspect is the emotions and the pride of the great culture heritage that we have in our country. If we can evoke that and show it to the whole world I think that would be an achievement,” he said at the teaser launch of the movie.

Namit Malhotra added, “It has been a very, very long dream that we have been collaborating to put our hearts, soul and life into this so that we can do justice to this epic. My only aspiration is with pride how we take our greatest culture, our greatest part of our history and share it with the world.