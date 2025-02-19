Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson shares secret to ‘soft-supple’ skin: ‘Small improvements in…’

Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson on Wednesday revealed that the founder and CEO of Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya, compared his skin to that of porcelain dolls. According to the health-tech entrepreneur, supple skin is proof of young biological age.

The post states, "Last week, @chamath and I had dinner. He had this to say: "Bryan's skin is incredible. His skin is like a porcelain dolls. Both my wife and I were like, we've never seen skin like this. It's incredibly soft. It's the softest skin I've ever touched in my life.""

The tech millionaire attached a clip where the co-host of technology podcast All-In, Chamath Palihapitiya, elaborated upon Bryan Johnson's skin quality. In the video clip, Jason Calacanis can be heard saying, "How do you know his skin his soft?' Detailing the exceptional quality of Bryan's skin, Chamath Palihapitiya claimed that he had never seen skin like Bryan's in his life which is incredibly soft.

Science behind supple and young skin Explaining the science behind supple and young skin, Bryan Johnson said, “Small improvements in underlying systems can result in disproportionately large benefits in overall function.” He added, “Supple skin is the product of complex mechanisms working optimally in synchrony, which signifies that your body is effectively countering age-related degradation and malfunctioning at multiple levels.”

According to Bryan Johnson, the robust state when the body effectively counters age-related degradation and malfunctioning at multiple levels, visible signs of aging get delayed. This suggests that body's cellular and metabolic functions are operating efficiently which is “a hallmark of lower biological age and enhanced longevity.”

Optimal collagen synthesis, efficient cellular repair, robust hydration, and balanced inflammation are the processes that maintain supple skin. These are common aspects of healthy body. He further asserted that skin health is a mirror of internal wellness.

