Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson shares secret to ‘soft-supple’ skin: ‘Small improvements in…’

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson shared that explained that optimal skin health reflects internal wellness and can indicate a younger biological age. In a video, Chamath Palihapitiya admired Bryan Johnson's soft skin, comparing it to porcelain dolls.

Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson shared a video where Chamath Palihapitiya praised his exceptionally soft skin, comparing it to porcelain dolls.

Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson on Wednesday revealed that the founder and CEO of Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya, compared his skin to that of porcelain dolls. According to the health-tech entrepreneur, supple skin is proof of young biological age.

The post states, "Last week, @chamath and I had dinner. He had this to say: "Bryan's skin is incredible. His skin is like a porcelain dolls. Both my wife and I were like, we've never seen skin like this. It's incredibly soft. It's the softest skin I've ever touched in my life.""

The tech millionaire attached a clip where the co-host of technology podcast All-In, Chamath Palihapitiya, elaborated upon Bryan Johnson's skin quality. In the video clip, Jason Calacanis can be heard saying, "How do you know his skin his soft?' Detailing the exceptional quality of Bryan's skin, Chamath Palihapitiya claimed that he had never seen skin like Bryan's in his life which is incredibly soft.

Science behind supple and young skin

Explaining the science behind supple and young skin, Bryan Johnson said, “Small improvements in underlying systems can result in disproportionately large benefits in overall function.” He added, “Supple skin is the product of complex mechanisms working optimally in synchrony, which signifies that your body is effectively countering age-related degradation and malfunctioning at multiple levels.”

According to Bryan Johnson, the robust state when the body effectively counters age-related degradation and malfunctioning at multiple levels, visible signs of aging get delayed. This suggests that body's cellular and metabolic functions are operating efficiently which is “a hallmark of lower biological age and enhanced longevity.”

Optimal collagen synthesis, efficient cellular repair, robust hydration, and balanced inflammation are the processes that maintain supple skin. These are common aspects of healthy body. He further asserted that skin health is a mirror of internal wellness.

Bryan Johnson on skincare routine

The 47-year-old Bryan Johnson, who gained recognition through his Blueprint project has on several occasions emphasised the importance of proper skincare routine, proper diet and damage from sunburns. Since, he transformed his approach to skincare his skin transitioned from biological age of 64 coming down to between 37 and 42. Earlier, the former Silicon Valley CEO emphasised the need for exercise, sufficient sleep, and healthy diet as fundamental for skin care.

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST
